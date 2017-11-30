Eva Marcille On Not Being Ready For All The Shade On “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Eva Marcille came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! She chatted about shopping at Zara, and talked about her baby boy on the way! She talks about not drinking during pregnancy and her suspicion that that has caused her to lose weight, rather than gain as expected. She checked Gary With Da Tea about saying she’s engaged when she’s not, although she says they are “very together.”

Eva dishes about her new gig on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and how she came to befriend the group of women through Nene Leakes. She explains how her personal vibe mixes with everybody else on the show, and not being “all the way ready” for the show’s shade level. Eva explains why you’d have to be a hater not to love Kandi, and shares her love for Porsha. Plus, Da Brat breaks down why she believes Kenya and Eva will have problems. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

