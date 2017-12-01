Entertainment
Teairra Mari Is Living Her Best Life With Her New Mystery Boo

Apparently there are boys around that know how to make a girl feel...make her feel good.

Teairra Mari Portrait Session

Source: Estevan Oriol / Getty

Singer Teairra Mari’s troubled relationships have been highly documented on reality show ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.’

From her messy love triangle with Ray J and Princess Love in the early days of ‘LHH:H,’ to her latest stint with now incarcerated fellow co-star Cisco, Mari’s romantic life was looking less than optimistic—until now.

The former ‘Princess of the Roc’ has been posting her new mystery beau on Snapchat, and the pair seems to be totally in love. Way to take back your music and your love life, girl!

One video with the glowing new couple was captioned, ‘love at first sight.’

#TSRBaeWatch: Okay! #TeairraMari got herself a new boo 👀❤️ #LHHH

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Mari started hinting at being coupled up when she posted this photo to the ‘gram back in October, with a muscular arm wrapped around her neck:

I feel so safe when I'm in your arms 😍❤️

A post shared by 👑Teairra Mari (@misstmari) on

A recent photo snapped of the couple reveals a gorgeous man with moisturized skin and hazel eyes:

#FlirtAlert #TeairraMari spotted with her new boo 👀 #Socialites do they make a cute couple? Via: @shotbysmitty

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Go head, Teairra!

Source: VH1

