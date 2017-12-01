Teairra Mari Is Living Her Best Life With Her New Mystery Boo

Singer Teairra Mari’s troubled relationships have been highly documented on reality show ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.’
From her messy love triangle with Ray J and Princess Love in the early days of ‘LHH:H,’ to her latest stint with now incarcerated fellow co-star Cisco, Mari’s romantic life was looking less than optimistic—until now.
The former ‘Princess of the Roc’ has been posting her new mystery beau on Snapchat, and the pair seems to be totally in love. Way to take back your music and your love life, girl!
One video with the glowing new couple was captioned, ‘love at first sight.’
Mari started hinting at being coupled up when she posted this photo to the ‘gram back in October, with a muscular arm wrapped around her neck:
A recent photo snapped of the couple reveals a gorgeous man with moisturized skin and hazel eyes:
Go head, Teairra!
Source: VH1
