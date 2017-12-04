Woman Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted At French Montana’s Birthday Party

At French Montana’s birthday party, a woman claimed someone loaded her up with drugs, then tossed her out of the house naked, but her biggest concern seemed to be getting out of Calabasas.
This is apparenty took place last month and on the 911 call the woman first claimed to be in Beverly Hills, then telling the 911 operator she was texting photos. The poor operator had to tell the caller, several times, you can’t send pics, ma’am, according to TMZ.
When asked what’s around her, all she could say was, “Calabasas.”
The woman claimed she’d been raped and punched. Law enforcement sources say cops found no evidence to support the allegations and made no arrests.
French Montana’s A-List Dating History
14 photos Launch gallery
French Montana’s A-List Dating History
1. French began dating Trina in 2012.1 of 14
2. The two never confirmed their relationship publicly, but everyone knew.2 of 14
3. Trina publicly spoke about how she found out that French moved on via social media.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. She also said that she considered the Kardashian sisters friends until he started dating Khloe.4 of 14
5. They made a cute couple.5 of 14
6. Khloe Kardashian became French’s first public, high profile relationship.Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. The two were clearly in love.7 of 14
8. She got the name Khlo’ Money from her French era.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. Khloe and French traveled all over the world together.9 of 14
10. After French and Khloe split for the hundredth time, news broke that he was dating Sanaa Lathan.10 of 14
11. No one believed that French pulled the ultimate ’90s bae, but he did!Source:Instagram 11 of 14
12. And he wasn’t afraid to show it.Source:Instagram 12 of 14
13. A few months after Iggy Azalea’s public breakup with Nick Young, she was spotted getting cozy with French.13 of 14
14. It’s pretty clear the pair are more than friends.14 of 14
comments – Add Yours