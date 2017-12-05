5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts To Set Them Straight

Lauren London keeps it low key. She’s one of the few actresses in today’s social media era who values her privacy. She doesn’t do many interviews, she doesn’t post too many selfies and she took her time showing off photos of her sons with Lil Wayne and Nipsey Hussle. She’s determined to be known for her talent and her talent alone.

In honor of her 33rd birthday and knowing how important Lauren’s privacy is to her, we have decided to debunk five of the biggest rumors you’ve heard about her, using her own words.

Check ’em out.

1. On Dating Trey Songz and what she is like as a mother.

During an interview with Quddus, she offered up a rare glimpse of how she is as a mother and her past with Trey Songz.

“My son ask me to sing for him and afterwards he’s like ‘okay mommy can you read me a book,”” she laughed.

The beautiful ATL actress also opened up about the dating rumors, particularly regarding Trey Songz.

“I feel like there is always a rumor that I’m dating someone that I never met before. People have their judgments and ideas of who I am and they know nothing. We are not together. We just took a picture together. I know him and he’s a great guy, so I laugh at that.”

There you have it!

2. While she was filming The Game a rumor popped up claiming that Lauren London was pregnant by The Dream. Who also has a child with one of Lil Wayne’s other baby mothers, Nivea. Lauren quickly stomped a mudhole in that rumor tweeting:

Morning Rumors. Blah blah blah. No I’m not pregnant or Nor do I even know the Dream like that. Now back to real life. God Bless.

Props.

3. Then someone came up with the bright idea to use Lauren London and Cassie’s online persona to holla at random men for trips across the globe! Cassie quickly jumped up to address that rumor and let the men know, they are not trying to “holla.”

“I feel very bad and embarrassed for these guys that have fallen victim to something so felonious and fictitious. It begins, when “someone” says “Cassie or Lauren London” is “trying to holla”. They use conveniently named email addresses and bicoastal area codes, to make it seem “real”. Note: This will NEVER in life be the case. It’s not either one of our styles.” Read the whole thing here.

4. Also in 2011, there were claims that Lauren London tried to come between Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. D-Wade had to go to a radio station and kill those rumors quickly. First, he tweeted, “Really Really…This brings a new meaning 2 don’t believe what u read..@MsLaurenLondon & I are like brother and sisters PERIOD..#Rumorkilled”

5. That she had drama with the rest of Lil Wayne’s baby mommas. She recently stopped by the Wendy Williams show put it on record that she has her own and that there is no drama raising her son.

“People like to make it into this big thing, but it’s really not. There’s peace and love and my son knows his siblings. We all get along. We all clearly keep getting along. I’m tired of talking a bout it. What else do you want me to say?”

