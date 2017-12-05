Sound Clash: Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists of 2017

Music streaming sites have taken over the industry, and Spotify has staked its claim as a king of the hill. With its innovative playlists and numerous content series, the platform is geared to do nothing but ascend going into the new year. Now, there is data to show just how popular it is.

The site released a list of the most streamed artists, songs, and albums of 2017, and while some of the top dogs might not be much of a surprise, there are definitely some acts that have grown their profiles over the last year.

Ed Sheeran takes home the title of the most globally streamed artist on the platform, and his most recent studio album ÷ (pronounced “divide”) is the most streamed project of the year with more than 3.1 billion listens in 2017. Sheeran’s single “Shape Of You” is the most streamed song in Spotify history with 1.4 billion streams, bringing his total Spotify streams for the year to a whopping 6.3 billion streams.

Drake comes in second place on the list, losing the top spot that he held for the last two years. Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and The Chainsmokers round out the most streamed artists list for 2017. Rihanna is Spotify’s most streamed female artist of 2017, beating out acts like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Genre-wise, it was a big year for hip-hop on the platform as streams increased over 74% from 2016 to 2017. The Latin music genre saw its spins increase this year with the popularity of singles like “Despacito” from Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee, and “Mi Gente” by J.Blavin.

Drake’s More Life was the second most-streamed album of the year. DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar, StarBoy by The Weeknd, and Stoney by Post Malone round out the top five, showing that hip-hop spawned three of the five top streamed albums on Spotify in 2017.

Check out full list below.

Most Streamed Artists

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. The Chainsmokers

Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Rihanna

2. Taylor Swift

3. Selena Gomez

4. Ariana Grande

5. Sia

Most Streamed Male Artists

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. Daddy Yankee

Top Five Breakout Artists

1. Camila Cabello

2. Harry Styles

3. Liam Payne

4. Lil Pump

5. Trippie Redd

Most Streamed Groups

1. Coldplay

2. Imagine Dragons

3. Maroon 5

4. Linkin Park

5. Migos

Most Streamed Tracks

1. “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

2. “Despacito” Remix – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

3. “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

4. “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

5. “I’m the One” – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

Most Streamed Albums

1. ÷ – Ed Sheeran

2. More Life – Drake

3. DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

4. Starboy – The Weeknd

5. Stoney – Post Malone

