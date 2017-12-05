Who’s Hot In The Community October Winner: Stephanie Harris

Your browser does not support iframes.

Who’s Hot in the Community is all about highlighting someone who is doing great things in a school to lead and inspire in our community.

That special someone, could be a teacher, student or volunteer and for the month of October our Who’s Hot in the Community winner, is Stephanie Harris.

Stephanie was nominated for being an awesome role model for young ladies in the cheer community as she genuinely cares and takes time with her students. She never fails to encourage our youth to follow their dreams and never give up. A nomination well deserved.

She goes above and beyond to bring exciting things for the kids to learn from and about.

Watch her full interview with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift above! If you know someone who is doing great things in a school to lead and inspire in our community? Click Here to to nominate them for Who’s Hot In The Community with B-Swift!

