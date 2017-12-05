Who’s Hot In The Community September Winner: Stacy Coleman

Your browser does not support iframes.

Who’s Hot in the Community is all about highlighting someone who is doing great things in a school to lead and inspire in our community.

That special someone, could be a teacher, student or volunteer and for the month of September our Who’s Hot in the Community winner, is Stacy Coleman.

Ms. Stacy Coleman was nominated for making huge impacts in students lives at William McKinley School 39 and has been identified as an ISTEP bright spot.

Ms. Stacy Coleman was nominated for making huge impacts in students lives at William McKinley School 39 and has been identified as an ISTEP bright spot.

Watch her full interview with Hot 96.3's own B-Swift above!

