Chris Brown looks like he’s finally over both Rihanna and Karruche. The singer has been seen on social media and in the real world with Indonesian singer, Agnez Mo.

Chris has posted quite a few pictures on his Instagram of the two looking pretty cozy. He even clap backed at a fan over his new fling.

A post shared by 💔🌕🏆 🔥 (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Who made this??? These memes be dumb as hell bro. 😂 A post shared by 💔🌕🏆 🔥 (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 1, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

@chrisbrownofficial 🔥 A post shared by AGNEZ MO (@agnezmo) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

#AGNEZMO @djkhaled #djkhaledbdaycelebration lovin this YSL bustier and @dior boots 😘💋#styledbyAMo A post shared by AGNEZ MO (@agnezmo) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Also On Hot 96.3: