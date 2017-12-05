LiAngelo Ball Opens Up About Being Arrested In China & Why He Left UCLA

The jokes have been flying since LiAngelo Ball was arrested in China for stealing. And they flew faster when he decided to withdraw from UCLA.

Today, on The Today Show, the middle Ball child opened up for the first time about what it was like to be arrested and detained overseas. He started with a recounting of what happened when he and two UCLA teammates chose to shoplift at a Louis Vuitton store. “We all went out one night, went to the malls, went to the Louis Vuitton store. People started taking stuff. Me just not thinking and being with them, I started taking stuff too.”

The three basketball players initially thought they got away with stealing from the luxury store. “We left thinking we’ll just get away. You know how kids think,” he said. “I didn’t realize till I got back to the hotel: ‘That was stupid.’”

It wasn’t until the police arrived at the hotel and arrested the three of them the next day that they realized just how bad their actions were. Ball and his teammates sat in a cement cell for a day and a half. Ball described the experience as “horrible.”

Ball was released, but he was suspended from the UCLA basketball team for several months so he decided to drop out. His dad, LaVar, will take over training duties.

“I’m going to get Gelo in shape. I’m going to work him out. We’re going to do some other things and he’s going to be headed to the NBA,” LaVar said on his plans for LiAngelo’s development. The training could work well for Ball, as he’s not currently being scouted by any NBA teams.

LaVar is still holding strong that he doesn’t owe President Trump a thank you, but he did send POTUS a few pairs of Big Baller Brand sneakers to help him step up his shoe game.