Teyana Taylor Twerkin’ In The Kitchen To Her Husband’s Sexy Song Is What Black Love Is All About

Teyana Taylor goes hard when it comes to her husband Iman Shumpert.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been trying his hand at music for a while now — and regardless of any shade that gets thrown his way, TT is always there supporting her man. On Tuesday, the singer had the Internet going crazy over a video of her showing off her twerk skills to Iman’s new track, “Seductive.”

According to TT, she was cooking up some cajun pasta when the song came on, and she couldn’t control herself. Good for Iman, great for us.

#TeyanaTaylor better go off to her man's song!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

