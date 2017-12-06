Entertainment
Naya Rivera Files For Divorce Following Her Arrest

According to People, Naya Rivera just filed for divorce after being arrested for assaulting her husband Ryan Dorsey during the  Thanksgiving holiday.

She is citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce and has requested joint legal and physical custody of the pair’s 27-month-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, and asked that the court terminate both side’s ability to get spousal support.

