Tyrese On Why He Expected The Rock To Turn Down “Fast & Furious” Offer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tyrese sheds a little bit of light on why he took to social media to deal with beef between him and The Rock. He says he tried to keep it out of the spotlight, until The Rock and all his people ignored his attempts to get in touch. Tyrese reveals that he and Ludacris were offered a spin-off first, but he turned it down.

Tyrese explains why he expected The Rock to turn down his subsequent offer as well, because he had “greater expectations of that man on an integrity level.” Plus, he explains how The Rock’s acceptance of the offer effects the rest of the “Fast & Furious” cast, and why he ended up taking psych meds. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

