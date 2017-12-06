Devvon Terrell Says ‘R&B Has Become Cool Again’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

R&B singer Devvon Terrell recently turned up the heat in his new music video for his latest single “Temperature”, a record from his newly released project, ‘Weird Nights” and early next year he will be hitting the road early next year for his national headline tour.

However, before he settles down for the holidays and hits the road for his tour, Terrell stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift, where they talked about his start in the business by uploading videotaped renditions of Billboard hits to YouTube and branding himself as “The Living Weirdo.”

Plus, he also talked about his brand new album “Weird Nights” and the resurgence of R&B.

Watch the full interview above!