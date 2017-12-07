Migos, Cardi B, & Nicki Minaj’s “MotorSport” Video Debut [VIDEO]

Photo by

indyhiphop Staff
DJ Holiday Birthday Celebration Hosted by Dave East

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch Migos’ new video for “Motorsport” featuring Nicki Minaj & Cardi B exclusively on Apple Music.

Cardi did that!!👏👏 #cardib #motorsport

A post shared by Reality Tv Fights + More! (@realitytvpoppin) on

Well look what we have here. Originally supposed to drop last Friday, or so Cardi B thought, the official video for Migos’ new Culture 2 single “Motorsport” featuring Nicki Minaj & Cardi B has finally arrived today exclusively via Apple Music.

ITS BARBIE BIIIIIITCH 💋💋💋 #Nickiminaj #quavohuncho #motorsport #migos

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminajeq) on

The song had some controversy surrounding its release after Joe Budden came up with a conspiracy theory saying the song was initially a collaboration between Migos and Cardi B and Nicki Minaj was later added to it. However Nicki debunked Joe’s theory and cleared the air a couple days later, saying the song was initially just her and Quavo.

