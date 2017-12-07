Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s ‘Motorsport’ Looks Are Breaking The Internet

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Attention: Ima need u to face front

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki Minaj’s pink floor length braids are futuristic bodysuit are breaking the Internet. Teaser clips for Migos’ Motorsport, featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, dropped last night and folks can’t stop talking about Nicki and Cardi’s fly fits.

Prolific celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble created Nicki’s hair look. According to Cardi B’s publicist’s Instagram, they made Cardi’s magic happen in five hours.

Check out some clips from the video, below:

If viewing Follow ~ @shayg0dly 💍💦 motorsport #cardib #migos #nickiminajfanpage

A post shared by Detroit Baby🔮 16💦 (@shayg0dly) on

bitches is pressed, administer mouth2mouth 🏎🏁 ~ #nickiminaj #motorsport #migos

A post shared by fanpage🎄🎅🏼 (@minajcc) on

@iamcardib , i'm baaaaack bitches! ✨🏁 • #cardib

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@onikaempire) on

Stay tuned for the full Motorsport video.

RELATED STORIES:

Did Nicki Minaj’s Raunchy Paper Magazine Cover Break The Internet?

What She Do To You? Joseline Hernandez Drops A Diss Track Aimed At Cardi B

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos