Here’s How You Can Get Beyoncé In Your Home This Christmas

The Beyhive has just been blessed with a holiday miracle. Now you can pay to get Beyoncé to spend Christmas with you and your family this year — sort of.

A site called Women To Look Up To recently revealed their Christmas Tree Angel Fairy Topper, also known as “an inspiring kickass woman worthy of wings and celebration.” Bey isn’t the only star to be transformed into a 3D holiday sculpture.

Hillary Clinton and Serena Williams can grace your homes this holiday season as a Christmas Tree Angel Fairy Topper.

Now you can put Beyoncé and other inspirational women atop your tree pic.twitter.com/OVz3mxPmJO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 7, 2017

With only two weeks left until Christmas, now is your chance to spread some inspirational women magic all over your home this holiday. Purchase your topper here.

Also On Hot 96.3: