Music
Home > Music

Quavo & Nicki Minaj Join Forces On New Song ‘She For Keeps’ [VIDEO]

Huncho and Barbie link up.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Quavo and Nicki Minaj make a great team. Not only are they killing in their new “Motorsport” video with Migos and Cardi B, they’ve got their own thing going in a song they teased months ago. Quavo’s “She For Keeps” featuring the Head Barb in Charge appears on Migos’ new compilation album Control The Streets Volume 1. It’s a playful, laid back track and if you know anything about Huncho and Barbie, you know it’s catchy AF.

“I’m the bad b*tch that all the bad b*tches fuck with/She a mad b*tch if she ain’t f*cking with me, suck d*ck,” Nicki raps in a hard moment destined for Instagram captions everywhere.

Listen to the rest of the new chune up top and stand by for the video. Oh, and Happy Birthday Nicki!

Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert

TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

33 photos Launch gallery

TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

Continue reading TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

Everyone from Beyoncé to Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out for the TIDAL X: 1015 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos