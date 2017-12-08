Quavo & Nicki Minaj Join Forces On New Song ‘She For Keeps’ [VIDEO]

Quavo and Nicki Minaj make a great team. Not only are they killing in their new “Motorsport” video with Migos and Cardi B, they’ve got their own thing going in a song they teased months ago. Quavo’s “She For Keeps” featuring the Head Barb in Charge appears on Migos’ new compilation album Control The Streets Volume 1. It’s a playful, laid back track and if you know anything about Huncho and Barbie, you know it’s catchy AF.
“I’m the bad b*tch that all the bad b*tches fuck with/She a mad b*tch if she ain’t f*cking with me, suck d*ck,” Nicki raps in a hard moment destined for Instagram captions everywhere.
Listen to the rest of the new chune up top and stand by for the video. Oh, and Happy Birthday Nicki!
TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More
33 photos Launch gallery
TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More
1. Beyoncé was a sight to behold on the red carpet.Source:Getty 1 of 33
2. Blood Orange arrives.Source:Getty 2 of 33
3. Kevin Garrett hits the red carpet.Source:Getty 3 of 33
4. Nicki Minaj wears a fishnet bodysuit, black thong, and pasties.Source:Getty 4 of 33
5. DNCE hit the red carpet.Source:Getty 5 of 33
6. Lil Yachty was in the building.Source:Getty 6 of 33
7. Cipha Sounds hits the red carpet with DJ Ross One.Source:Getty 7 of 33
8. Beyoncé looks back at it.Source:Getty 8 of 33
9. A full view of Nicki Minaj's revealing 'fit.Source:Getty 9 of 33
10. Levi Carter was in the building.Source:Getty 10 of 33
11. Beyoncé slayed from all angles.Source:Getty 11 of 33
12. Bebe Rexha showed off the goods.Source:Getty 12 of 33
13. Nicki Minaj stuns in a different 'fit.Source:Getty 13 of 33
14. Justine Skye looked beautiful as always.Source:Getty 14 of 33
15. Prince Royce chucks up the deuces.Source:Getty 15 of 33
16. TIP was in the building too.Source:Getty 16 of 33
17. Emeli Sandé rocks all black.Source:Getty 17 of 33
18. Ms. Yoncé if you're nasty.Source:Getty 18 of 33
19. Beyoncé stuns on stage.Source:Getty 19 of 33
20. Beyoncé and her dancers perform for TIDAL X: 1015.Source:Getty 20 of 33
21. Bey was sort of upside down.Source:Getty 21 of 33
22. Bey takes the stage.Source:Getty 22 of 33
23. Bey and her dancers lock in.Source:Getty 23 of 33
24. Get in formation.Source:Getty 24 of 33
25. Emeli Sandé put on a truly amazing performance.Source:Getty 25 of 33
26. Blood Orange takes the stage.Source:Getty 26 of 33
27. Robin Thicke sings his heart out for the benefit concert.Source:Getty 27 of 33
28. T.I. had hits for days.Source:Getty 28 of 33
29. He also had a really nice stage 'fit.Source:Getty 29 of 33
30. ... Before Nicki took her jacket off.Source:Getty 30 of 33
31. Lil Yachty hits the stage.Source:Getty 31 of 33
32. Host Angie Martinez also looked amazing.Source:Getty 32 of 33
33. Common touched our souls.Source:Getty 33 of 33
comments – Add Yours