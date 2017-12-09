Ummm, Ok: Joseline Hernandez Has Some Advice For Missy Elliot

Missy Elliott has been one of the biggest names in music for almost 25 years, but for some reason, Joseline Hernandez still felt the need to give the vet some advice from her 5 years in the game.

Misdemeanor took to Instagram to share some positive food for thought about keeping one’s circle small and surrounding yourself with supportive people. Apparently the Puerto Rican Princess missed the message and decided to share what was on her heart. Joseline commented on Missy’s post, “Sis get rid of Mona.”

Ballerific Comment Creepin 🌾👀🌾 #joselinehernandez #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Along with the late great Chris Lighty, Mona Scott-Young use to manage many hip hop acts, including Missy Elliott, way before her days as Love & Hip Hop HBIC. No word on whether or not she still manages Missy, but rumors were swirling that the two had a private relationship before. Was Joseline trying to tell us, and Missy something?

Hit the flip to see what Mona has to say about her relationship with Missy Elliott.

