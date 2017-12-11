This Beyoncé-Inspired Beer Didn’t Make It Past It’s First Batch

A brewing company took a wrong turn when it made and sold a new German-styled beer in honor of Beyoncé. Using the same stylized lettering from Bey’s self-titled album for the can and calling the pilsner ‘Bïeryoncé,’ the owner of Brooklyn’s Lineup Brewing says the (bad?) idea came to her after she missed one of the singer’s concerts. Too bad she’s already received a cease and desist letter.

Katarina Martinez told Pitchfork, “As a Hispanic, female run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” adding “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!”

Hit the flip to see the Bïeryoncé can that got Martinez’s Bey beer shut down. As a business owner, could she really not have known it would become an issue?

