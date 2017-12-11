WIN: 12 Days of Swiftmas

Hot 96.3 and Her Hair Company wants to “Light Up The City” and pay your bills with the 12 Days of Swiftmas! Listen for the keywords Every hour from 10a-5p! Then listen at 7:20 To See if Bswift Calls you Back. We are supporting the community that has been supporting us since day 1! We want to give something back to you this Holiday season!

Everyone who wins is qualified for the Grand Prize OR you can stop by Her Hair Company 6128 N College Ave and Donate at Toy for the Julian Center. One grand prize winner will receive $500, 2 fitness tracking watches, spa gift certificate for 2 and dinner for 2!

HoliSlay with Her Hair Company and Hot 96.3’s 12 Days Of Swiftmas!

12 Days of Swiftmas Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING. SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION: The 12 Days of Swiftmas sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on December 8, 2017 and end on December 19, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be conducted via text message and through on-site registration. Twelve (12) winners will each be awarded Two Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($250) in the form of a check. One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded Five Hundred Dollars ($500) and a gift basket that includes two (2) fitness tracking watches, spa gift certificates for two (2), dinner for two (2) valued at $750. ARV=$250 (“Prize”). ARV=$750 (“Grand Prize”). See below for further prize details. HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION: Listeners of WHHH-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Indianapolis, IN metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes. There are two methods of entry. To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners use one of the following methods: Text-To-Win: Sweepstakes participants must text the designated key word to short code 60796 when prompted by the on-air announcement. Standard text and data rates will apply.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the mobile account at the time the entry was made.

All text entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on December 19, 2017, or they will be void.

The key words that will be announced during the Sweepstakes Period are as follows: Dec. 8th Dec. 9th Dec. 10th Dec. 11th Dec. 12th Dec. 13th 10am Swift Bell Five Golden Rings Merry 11am White Canes Dasher Fruitcake Ice North 12pm Santa Cards Donner Greetings Naughty Pole 1pm Clause Celebrate Eggnog Seasons Nice Parades 2pm Noel Cookies Elf Ham List Reindeer 3pm Candle Cold Frosty Holiday Miracle Ribbon 4pm Bells Dancer Snowman Jolly New Party 5pm Candy December Family Lights Year Rudolph Dec. 14th Dec. 15th Dec. 16th Dec. 17th Dec. 18th Dec. 19th 10am Tree Snow Christmas TRUE Carols Gifts 11am Sauce Stocking Vacation Elves Feast Sweater 12pm Scrooge Stuffers Winter Blizzard Hugs Visit 1pm Season Tinsel Worship Bow Hope Workshop 2pm Sled Toys Wrapping Chilly Mittens Frost 3pm Snowflakes Tradition Wreath Coal Nutcracker Icy 4pm Spirit Traffic Paper Eve Pine Angels 5pm Star Trips Sleigh Secret Scarf Firewood On-Site Registration: Sweepstakes participants may also enter the Sweepstakes by visiting Her Hair located at 6128 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 between 9am and 6pm ET Monday-Friday and 10am-3pm on Saturdays ET and registering for a chance to win. Participants must submit their completed entry form into the provided collection box. One (1) entry per person per day during the Sweepstakes Period. Each day during the Sweepstakes Period, one (1) winner will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received via text message and on-site registration, for a total of twelve (12) winners. Winners will be notified by text message; phone and / or email. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected at random from among all participants that qualified by winning a check during the Sweepstakes Period. Winners will be instructed to come to the offices of the Station located at 21 E. St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204, to claim the prize. Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station. All decisions made by the Station and Radio One of Indiana, LP (“Company”) management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS: The Sweepstakes is open to listeners of the Station who are 18 years of age and older and are legal residents of the United States residing within the Indianapolis, IN metropolitan area as of the commencement date of the Sweepstakes. Employees of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Indianapolis, IN metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses. Participants may only win once during this Persons who have won a prize in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the any one of the following radio stations: WNOW RadioNOW 100.9, WDNI Telemundo 19 Indy, 106.7 WTLC, AM 1310 The Light, or Boom 102.9 Indy within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Contest are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from any one of the above-listed radio stations during any thirty (30) day period. PRIZES: The following prize elements will be awarded: Qualifying Prize: Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250) in the form of check will be awarded to one (1) winner each day during the Sweepstakes Period. Grand Prize: One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded Five Hundred Dollars ($500) and a gift basket valued at $250. The basket will contain the following items: (a) Two (2) Fitness Tracking Watches; (b) A spa certificate for two (2); (c) Dinner for Two (2) at a fine dining local restaurant. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith. Prize will not be mailed. Unless otherwise provided, the prize must be claimed at the Station’s offices by no later than 5pm on January 31, 2018, or the prize will be forfeited. The Prize may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion. The Station reserves the right to substitute an item of equal or greater value in the event an advertised prize element is unavailable. All Sweepstakes winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the prize. The Station, the Company, and its affiliates and promotional partners shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible entrants. If for any reason a Sweepstakes winner decides not to accept the prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the prize. It will be at the discretion of the Sweepstakes administrator and / or Sweepstakes sponsor if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits. In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Sweepstakes Period. By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the Prize. By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Sweepstakes. All Sweepstakes winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, any other Sweepstakes parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Sweepstakes participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in Prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel. The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Sweepstakes rules are not followed. Sweepstakes void if prohibited by law. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Sweepstakes rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online. The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification. By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event, such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the prize originally awarded. If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes at their sole discretion. Copies of Sweepstakes rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 21 E. St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Copies of Sweepstakes rules may also be made available on the Station’s website or during on-site / in-person remote events.

