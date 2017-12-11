Explosion In New York City Bus Terminal

Via | ABC

A possible pipe bomb exploded underneath the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City today, sending rush-hour commuters scrambling to evacuate near the busy transit hub just blocks from Times Square, police sources said.

The explosive possibly detonated in an underground passageway at the terminal, sources said.

Christina Bathea, 29, told ABC News she was in the passageway on her way to work next to the terminal when she heard a bang, saw smoke and ran.

“If I didn’t believe in God, I believe in God today,” she said, adding that she commuted from Yonkers, New York.

