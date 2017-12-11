K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get Her Fake Butt Taken Out

K.Michelle announced earlier this year she was undergoing surgery to shrink her buxom bottom and now the Love & Hip Hop singer is undergoing surgery to have all the “foreign objects” removed.

“January 12, I literally have to lay down again to get these foreign objects out of my body,” K. Michelle revealed on Ebro In The Morning. “I’m getting it completely out.”

Michelle claimed a lot of celebrities in the industry uses the same doctor, but after losing weight and having kids “our butts have gone in a different direction as well.”

Ebro confirmed Michelle always had a large bottom, but she says she enhanced it because of her insecurities and the trendiness of plastic surgery.

Watch, below:

#PressPlay: #KMichelle is saying goodbye to her booty in 2018! Via: @oldmanebro A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Also On Hot 96.3: