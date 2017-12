It’s that time of year again, for the Jewish Festival of lights to begin — a.k.a. the first day of Hanukkah.

Happy #Hanukkah to everyone observing 🐱🕎 pic.twitter.com/CzjLsIb8kr — ★ sтσρ ωнιтε ρεσρℓε 2к17 ★ (@sciencewitch) December 12, 2017

Did you know that these celebs are of Jewish descent and may (or may not) celebrate Hanukkah?

Drake

Drizzy is like the poster child for Jewish celebs. He even recreated his bar mitzvah in the music video for HYFR.

Hit the flip for more Black celebs of Jewish descent. Mazel!

