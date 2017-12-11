Sneak Peek: Kanye West Will Finally Make An Appearance On The Kardashian Christmas Card

Every year, the Kardashians reveal their over-the-top family photo in the form of a Christmas card. This year, the family took a very different approach, and they’re doing a “25 Days Of Christmas” featuring multiple teaser photos every day in December, until revealing the final card on the actual day of Christmas. Kim, Kourtney, and Kris Jenner have all been posting the daily sneak peaks to their Instagram pages, and today’s caused quite a stir among fans.

Day 11 of the photo series features the torsos of both Kim and Kanye, which means that we’ll finally see the artist as a part of the famous Kardashian tradition. Kanye and Kim have been married since 2014, and had their first baby North together in 2013–but never has Ye appeared on the family Christmas card. It’s hard to say if the new toned down look of the Christmas cards being unveiled has anything to do with some fashion advice from the rapper, but the super simple blue jeans and white tees on everybody is definitely more his style than the extravagant looks of Kardashian Christmas cards of the past.

DAY 11 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:51am PST

The family definitely knew what they were doing by cropping out the heads in this photo, too. Some people commenting on the photo are convinced that this picture isn’t of Kim and Kanye, but instead of Kylie Jenner and her reportedly soon-to-be baby daddy Travis Scott. It’s been a rumor for a while that the Christmas card is going to be where both Kylie and her sister Khloe reveal their still unseen baby bumps, so that wouldn’t be the case if this picture was indeed the youngest member of the clan. But this is definitely a picture of Kim and Kanye–as evidenced by West’s arm tattoos alone–so the pregnancy reveals still could be coming.

Hopefully we’ll get to see a smiling Kanye front and center in this year’s Christmas card, but if not, we at least know we’ll see a little hint of Ye in the near future.

