Jada Pinkett Smith Rides Hard For Her Friend Tiffany Haddish After Golden Globes Snub

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty
One of the biggest breakout performances of 2017 was
Tiffany Haddish‘s hilarious portrayal of “Dina,” everyone’s favorite round the way girl in Girls Trip, however when the Golden Globe nominees were announced on Monday, Haddish’s name was noticeably absent.
Her co-star and friend
Jada Pinkett Smith took to Twitter on Monday morning to publicly acknowledge Haddish’s snub.
“I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe…but I won’t,” she wrote.
Haddish received critical claim and praise for her comedic performance in the summer blockbuster, but neither accolades nor movie sales secured a nomination from the Hollywood Foreign Press.
Before Haddish, the conversation centered around the thriller
Get Out and its placement in the Best Comedy category, excluding the important themes in the movie centered around race and class.
Although previous Golden Globes award ceremonies featured a list of diverse nominees and winners, there is still a lack of acknowledgement towards actors, writers, producers and directors of color in the movie industry.
