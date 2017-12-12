Jada Pinkett Smith Rides Hard For Her Friend Tiffany Haddish After Golden Globes Snub

HelloBeauiful Staff

One of the biggest breakout performances of 2017 was Tiffany Haddish‘s hilarious portrayal of “Dina,” everyone’s favorite round the way girl in Girls Trip, however when the Golden Globe nominees were announced on Monday, Haddish’s name was noticeably absent.

Her co-star and friend Jada Pinkett Smith took to Twitter on Monday morning to publicly acknowledge Haddish’s snub.

I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won't 🤐 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 11, 2017

Haddish received critical claim and praise for her comedic performance in the summer blockbuster, but neither accolades nor movie sales secured a nomination from the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Before Haddish, the conversation centered around the thriller Get Out and its placement in the Best Comedy category, excluding the important themes in the movie centered around race and class.

Although previous Golden Globes award ceremonies featured a list of diverse nominees and winners, there is still a lack of acknowledgement towards actors, writers, producers and directors of color in the movie industry.

