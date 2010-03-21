13 Ways to Stay Away from Your Ex …

Haven’t we all been in this difficult situation at some point? Newly broken up and thinking of ways to stay away from the ex? Avoiding your ex can be hard, especially when you live in the same small town or go to the same school or college! Below, I am going to give you 13 ways to avoid the awkwardness and stay away from your ex.

13. Avoid his workplace

If you are trying to overcome a breakup, it goes without saying that you should avoid visiting his workplace. If he works some place that you visit often, then just do your best to find something else to do and avoid it as much as possible…atleast for the time being.

12. Avoid his hang out place

Back in the good, old days, your ex, your friends and you hung out together in the same places and you’ve now started to think of it as “your” place. However, after a breakup, things must change. I know you love hanging out there, but the only way to avoid your ex would be to avoid his hang out place and find another place. Avoiding the place will also ensure that you don’t think of him often and this will help you deal with the breakup.

11. Don’t call him

Are you crazy? Calling him is only going to lead him on or give you false hope! It is going to send him the wrong signals. Yes, you agreed to stay friends, but calling him right away is out of the question. This is especially true if you are looking for ways to avoid him!

10. Don’t answer the phone when he calls

He calls a lot. In fact, your phone is ringing silly because of him. Your answering machine is full of messages. Girl, no matter what you do, delete those messages and ignore that phone if you’re trying to get over him.

9. Don’t answer his e-mails

He is the techie type of guy and instead of calling you, he e-mails you all the time. Well, just as you would avoid those phone calls, it is important to avoid those e-mails as well. Replying back is a definite break-up no no.

8. Block/bounce his e-mails and calls

He has been doing nothing but spamming your e-mail. You want to forget about him, but every time you forget, you come across his e-mails with sad “I miss you/forgive me” subjects that cause you to almost cave in. Learn how to use that block and bounce all of his e-mails back to him. Let him get that “recipient could not be found” notice. Put that on the list of things every woman should know how to do!

7. Don’t answer his IM’s

I know the internet is a technology you can’t live without but you have to eliminate him from that part of your life as well. So if he is still on your IM, you should appear offline to him! Completely block his screen name so that he does not see you appearing online. Don’t even read his IM’s if he does send one over to you and definitely don’t reply.

6. Stay away from his friend circle

Sure, when you two were an item, the two of you shared friends. It is important that if you are trying to avoid him, you stay away from his friends. Stop carrying on conversations with them and definitely do not date them! Dating a friend’s ex or an ex’s friend are both a big no no!

5. Don’t drive by his home

We know you want to drive by and see what he is up to – see if he has a new girl and all of that, but you should avoid it. Don’t even look at his house. If he sees you driving past, this makes you look interested or worse still, like a psycho stalker. And if he seems to have disappeared, don’t try to find him!

4. Don’t walk down the sidewalk in his part of town

If you want to avoid him, then don’t go for walks down the sidewalk in his part of town especially if you know he is around.

3. Don’t even look at him if he is around

When you are in the same room, don’t even acknowledge that he is there. When you make eye contact with him, it is all over. Avoid it girl!

2. Go on a vacation

You could always go on a vacation and disappear for atleast a week. Take the time to get over him and then when you get back, avoiding him will not be hard.

1. Move out of town

This one does sound extreme, moving just because of a guy, but I have seen many girls do it on television! In fact, on the Young and the Restless, when Billy and McKenzie split up the first time, she went to Darfur and stayed there for years. So, moving out of town may sound like a good idea especially if you’ve had a bad breakup after a long term relationship.

So, these are 13 ways to stay away from your ex. Remember, you do not want to look interested in him anymore. You want to send him signals that you are no longer interested in him, that way he will leave you alone. What is your favorite tip on here? Do you have any others that you would like to add to my list?

