Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Destiny’s Child Will Not Be Reuniting At Coachella

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Beyonce is performing at Coachella, but there will not be a Destiny’s Child reunion.

According to TMZ,  Beyoncé is NOT planning to bring Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett on stage with her at Coachella.

Destiny’s Child’s Best Red Carpet Moments (PHOTOS)

30 photos Launch gallery

Destiny’s Child’s Best Red Carpet Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Destiny’s Child’s Best Red Carpet Moments (PHOTOS)

Destiny’s Child’s Best Red Carpet Moments (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos