Destiny’s Child Will Not Be Reuniting At Coachella

Beyonce is performing at Coachella, but there will not be a Destiny’s Child reunion.
According to TMZ, Beyoncé is NOT planning to bring Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett on stage with her at Coachella.
Destiny’s Child’s Best Red Carpet Moments (PHOTOS)
30 photos
1. Destiny’s Child in 1998.Source:Getty 1 of 30
2. The 2000s shoe game was serious.Source:Getty 2 of 30
3. Destiny’s Child rocked midriffs and skirts way before Kim K did!Source:Getty 3 of 30
4. All red everything.Source:Getty 4 of 30
5. Talk to the hand!Source:Getty 5 of 30
6. Light and colorful in 2000.Source:Getty 6 of 30
7. And then there were three…Source:Getty 7 of 30
8. B starts to secure her spot in the middle for photos.Source:Getty 8 of 30
9. Pleather was a music group’s best friend back in the day.Source:Getty 9 of 30
10. Check out Michelle’s retro purple eyeshadow.Source:Getty 10 of 30
11. Looking classy at the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards.Source:Getty 11 of 30
12. Matching strappy sandals!Source:Getty 12 of 30
13. Pretty in pink.Source:Getty 13 of 30
14. Ringing in 2001 at the Grammys.Source:Getty 14 of 30
15. Pretty in pink part 2: Swirls.Source:Getty 15 of 30
16. Six hands, six Grammys.Source:Getty 16 of 30
17. Kelly snagged a center spot.Source:Getty 17 of 30
18. B showing some major skin.Source:Getty 18 of 30
19. Lookin’ good ladies.Source:Getty 19 of 30
20. Bedazzled jeans!Source:Getty 20 of 30
21. Brief stint as boy scouts in 2001.Source:Getty 21 of 30
22. TRL should count as a red carpet, too. Carson Daly!Source:Getty 22 of 30
23. So sleek in New York.Source:Getty 23 of 30
24. XoxoSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. Belt game strong.Source:Getty 25 of 30
26. You know you’ve made it when you have your own dolls.Source:Getty 26 of 30
27. Fringes: Trendy then, trendy now.Source:Getty 27 of 30
28. That time Destiny’s Child wore white after Labor Day in 2001.Source:Getty 28 of 30
29. And again.Source:Getty 29 of 30
30. That is one [Sasha] fierce side eye coming from Bey.Source:Getty 30 of 30
