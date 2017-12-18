Entertainment
New Couple Alert: Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz?

Premiere For TBS's 'Drop The Mic' And 'The Joker's Wild' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Karrueche got a new boo……and it’s Victor Cruz!

The 2 were spotted holding hands in Hollywood Friday.

According to TMZ, Karrueche and Victor were allegedly seen together on a movie date around Thanksgiving, but this is the first official spotting.

