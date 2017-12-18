Sportscaster James Brown Tweets Out Porn Video, Says He Was Hacked

We all know how wild the timeline can be at night; the later it gets, the more people’s inhibitions disappear and those 280 characters get extra honest.

And now we know how sportscaster James Brown might have spent his Sunday evening. He tweeted a link to a porn video, accompanied by a message that read, “Sexy little brunette b*tch s*cking and f*cking her personal trainer’s big c*ck!” Nope, we’re not making this up.

The tweet was live on the timeline for about 15 minutes before someone likely nudged Brown and it was deleted.

JB soon took to Twitter to say exactly what we all thought he’d say— he was hacked.

Obviously my account has been hacked!!! — JB James Brown (@JBsportscaster) December 18, 2017

One look at the replies to that tweet and you’ll see tons of jokes about what JB was doing Sunday night.

Oh no James Brown. pic.twitter.com/wsSMlofZpk — Brick By Brick 🖖🏾 (@CoryTownes) December 18, 2017

The longtime host of The NFL Today is a veteran when it comes to sports broadcasting; he’s been in front of the camera for decades. But that wasn’t his first career choice. After graduating from Harvard—where he was reportedly roommates with Cornel West—he wanted to play professional basketball. He played ball all four years at the coveted university and even served as team captain his senior year.

But after he was unable to land a spot on the Atlanta Hawks, he knew it was time to switch up his career. In 1984, he began sports broadcasting with the then Washington Bullets. He spent most of his career at CBS, with a detour to FOX. He has shared screen time with NFL legends like Terry Bradshaw and coach Jimmy Johnson and has been a supporter of the league changing its stance on domestic violence.

Here’s hoping JB doesn’t get hacked again….

