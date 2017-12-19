National
Home > National

Police Visit Kid’s Home After He Calls 911 On The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Not this year, Grinch.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

5-year-old TyLon Pittman was not about to get his Christmas stolen playing around with The Grinch. So, he did what any kid in danger of losing all those hard-earned gifts would do—he dialed 911.

Talking to a very patient dispatcher, TyLon warned “The Grinch gon’ steal Christmas, ok?” before his father hopped on the phone to apologize. Thanks to TyLon, it looks like we’ll be having a happy holiday after all. See his police visit here, plus the hilarious 911 call up top.

Penelope Disick, North West

The Cutest Celebrity Kids Of 2015

13 photos Launch gallery

The Cutest Celebrity Kids Of 2015

Continue reading The Cutest Celebrity Kids Of 2015

The Cutest Celebrity Kids Of 2015

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos