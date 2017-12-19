Police Visit Kid’s Home After He Calls 911 On The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

5-year-old TyLon Pittman was not about to get his Christmas stolen playing around with The Grinch. So, he did what any kid in danger of losing all those hard-earned gifts would do—he dialed 911.

Talking to a very patient dispatcher, TyLon warned “The Grinch gon’ steal Christmas, ok?” before his father hopped on the phone to apologize. Thanks to TyLon, it looks like we’ll be having a happy holiday after all. See his police visit here, plus the hilarious 911 call up top.