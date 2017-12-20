Heather North, Voice Behind Daphne On ‘Scooby-Doo,’ Dead At 71

A voice actress from an incredibly popular American cartoon has reportedly passed away.
Heather North, known as the voice behind Scooby-Doo character Daphne, died at the age of 71 on November 30, according to a family friend, Jodie Mann, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.
Mann says North died in her Southern California home after “a long illness” and the site goes on to say, “survivors include her son Kevin and daughter-in-law Stephanie; stepdaughter Nina and her husband Brent; stepson Wes and his wife Leslie; and granddaughter Jocelyn. Another stepdaughter, Kara, died just a week ago.”
Our prayers are with North’s loved ones at this time. May she rest in peace.
Best Friends: Celebrities Pose With Their Precious Pups
9 photos Launch gallery
Best Friends: Celebrities Pose With Their Precious Pups
1. Joe Budden takes a moment to reflect with his BFFs.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Jessica Biel is all about her four-legged friends.Source:Splash News 2 of 9
3. "Twelve years together, fourteen years old. witnessing this sweet boy age has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. cherishing the time I have left with him. #patch #seniordog #whorescuedwho #adoptdontshop," Sophia Bush wrote of her furry BFF.Source:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Irina Shayk steals a kiss from this heartthrob pit.Source:Splash News 4 of 9
5. Liam Hemsworth is almost as handsome as his pal.Source:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Gisele Bündchen's pups make her this happy.Source:Instagram 6 of 9
7. This cute pup got good morning kisses from a refreshed and excited Miley Cyrus.Source:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Kaley Cuoco and her pit get a little sunshine together.Source:Splash News 8 of 9
9. "I need to give some love to Ice and i's 1st babies..they don't shine as much now that Chanel is here > @spartandmax," wrote extreme dog lover Coco of her bulldogs.Source:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours