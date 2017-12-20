‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Accused Of Slashing Ex’s Tires & Allegedly Tried To Run Him Over

Jennifer Williams and her ex-bae James “Tim” Norman seem to be at serious odds.

According to court docs filed in Los Angeles, Norman was granted a restraining order against Williams after claiming she slashed his tires, attempted to run him over, broke into his home and sent threatening messages. A Los Angeles judge ordered Williams to stay 100 yards away from her ex-lover.

In the docs, Norman claimed he was driving in Los Angeles on Sunday when he noticed he was being trailed by Williams. He arrived home and parked his car only to return outside to discover that two of his tires were slashed. In the court docs Norman also claims earlier Williams got behind the wheel of his car and attempted to run him over earlier in the summer. Reportedly he was forced to dive out of the way to avoid being hit.

He also accused Williams of sending harassing text messages, one which said he was “playing with the wrong one.” Norman feels Williams is jealous because he moved on with another woman since their September break up.

Prior to the drama, the couple seemed blissfully happy, publicly announcing their relationship last November. Williams took to Twitter Tuesday to deny the claims, calling Norman a “real life psycho.”

Imagine that! I have no desire, I wish people would move on. I was sleeping with the enemy unbeknownst to me https://t.co/wiT4N198wz — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) December 20, 2017

I’m dealing with a real life psycho that I have not seen in 3 months! I don’t know if he is… https://t.co/aTIeJcdPLj — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) December 20, 2017

And y’all got the shit all wrong but I ran out of f*%ks to give… 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) December 19, 2017

Dudes need to learn how to move on when the deuces are chucked… ✌🏽 — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) December 19, 2017

I feel like going on a rant but I’m going to chill… but I will say this — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) December 19, 2017

We hope these two can come to a resolution. No one needs bad energy going into the New Year!

SOURCE: TMZ

