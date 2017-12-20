Keri Hilson Breaks Up With Her Chocolatey Boo Ricardo Lockette

2017 has claimed another celebrity couple. Singer Keri Hilson and her baller boo Ricardo Lockette have seemingly called it quits. Keri posted a cryptic message on social media that left fans questing if Lockette cheated. The couple exchanged a few shady tweets on Twitter.
Oop. Looks like Keri chucked up the dueces, literally.
