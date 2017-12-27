Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

These Tweets Are Proof That Chrissy Teigen May Have Missed Her Calling As A Reporter

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Wi-Fi is now available on planes specifically for people like Chrissy Teigen  who use social media as a platform to report the day to day happenings in their lives.

On Tuesday, the model had nothing but time to tell the world what was going on while aboard a bizarre 8-hour “flight to nowhere” after her plane made an abrupt U-turn on its way to Japan. According to Chrissy, her Tokyo-bound All Nippon Airways flight made a U-turn back to Los Angeles because of an apparent mix-up with a passenger.

Has this ever happened to you? Hit the flip to see what else the mom-to-be had to say.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos