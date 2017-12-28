Drake’s “Take Care” Continues Six Year Run On Billboard Charts

Drake’s “Take Care” has some serious mileage.

Sales don’t necessarily translate to quality, but every so often a quality album proves to be a commercial success. Such is the case with Drake‘s Take Care, an album many feel to be the Toronto rapper’s magnum opus. Since he released it back in 2011, Drake’s second studio album has officially spent over two hundred and fifty weeks on the Billboard 200 charts. That’s nearly six years, and a true testament to Drake’s artistic longevity. Ultimately, it makes sense that it’s Take Care, as the project was almost certainly Drake’s defining release.READ MORE

 

 

