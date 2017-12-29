Remy Ma and Papoose Are Expecting!

Time to start planning the shower! One of our favorite couples just announced they are expecting! Major congrats are in order for Remy Ma and Papoose who announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child!

RELATED STORY: Columbus Singer Trent Crews Casted on Love and Hip Hop New York

The couple of been very transparent on reality show Love and Hip Hop New York about their struggles to conceive and even talked about using IVF. No word on if IVF was needed but who cares as long as they have a happy healthy baby! Remy Ma and Papoose have been married since 2008 and this will be the couple’s first child together. Congrats to The Mackies #BlackLove!