TIPS FOR SETTING GOALS IN 2018

he countdown to 2018 has begun and while there is still time in 2017, it’s definitely time to start planning your year. Many people hate making “New Year’s Resolutions” because they never see them through. This year we’ve got some tips to help you not only achieve your resolution but exceed your resolution!

Write down your goals and visualize them so they stay top of mind

It sounds so simple, but writing out your goals and looking at them frequently can help keep you focused on what you want to accomplish.

Some people make “vision boards” displaying images to help visualize their goals.

Post your goals somewhere you will see on a routine basis – on your mirror, refrigerator, dashboard, desk, etc.

Set SMART goals with small actions you can stick to

Specific – Instead of being too vague, make your goal a particular action item. (Example: “I want to increase the number of days a week that I exercise.”)

Measureable – After you decide on an actionable goal, give it a number you can measure and a timeframe. (“I want to go to the gym three days a week.”)

Attainable – Whatever goal you set for yourself, make it something realistic that you know you can accomplish. If exercising three days during the week isn’t possible, adjust that goal and set it to something more manageable. Plus, the smaller wins will help to encourage you to continue and to build upon them.

Relevant – Align your goals with things you really want to accomplish. If a goal about fitness or nutrition isn’t that important to you, then focus your New Year’s resolution on something you feel more passionate about.

Time-based – Set time limits for your goals. (“I want to go to the gym three days during the week for the next month.”) That way at the end of the month you can evaluate if you met your goal or not. If not, modify your actions and try again the next month.

“Set a goal that you feel passionate about,” said Anna Busenburg, clinical dietitian at St. Vincent. “Don’t set a goal for something that you don’t care about. If you hate running, don’t set a goal to try to run a half marathon because that’s not going to make you successful and you’re most likely not going to accomplish that goal.”

