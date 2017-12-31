Rickey Smiley’s Impassioned Speech About Making The Decision To Win [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley was speaking to a group of students about how he made the decision to make a difference with his life. He tells the story of spending a summer at home with no job and no car, and staying on the porch all summer with his grandma, rather than getting involved in anything that would risk his future.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” he explains, because somebody is always hurting more than you. Meanwhile, our community is bet against by the powers that be- nobody wants us to win. So it comes down to us making the decision to break out of that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

