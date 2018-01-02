Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spread Their Baby Bump Joy

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are basking in baby bump joy. The KUWTK reality TV star is six months pregnant and celebrated on Instagram with a photo of her baby bump and NBA baller boo Tristan. The superstar couple spent New Years locking lips while the ball dropped and enjoying their impending mom and dad titles.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Khloe announced her pregnancy in a thoughtful Instagram post just a few weeks ago.

We can hear the wedding bells ringing.

