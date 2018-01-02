Michael Vick Accused Of Cheating On Wife Of Five Years

After people were just about to forgive Michael Vick for saying Colin Kaepernick needs to cut his hair, the former NFL player is in hot water after a video surfaced of him allegedly with another woman. Vick has been married to Kijafa Vick since 2012 and she just gave birth to their fourth child in November.

The Shade Room posted a video of what appears to be Vick in a hotel room with a woman who isn’t his wife. The video came from a “friend” who wrote, “I know it’s a new year and all but I’ve had enough of Michael Vick out here playing my homegirl! He’s been hooking up with her on the side for a couple of months now when he flys to LA to film his sports show with Fox on the weekends.”

The gossip site also claims, “We can confirm it’s Michael Vick in the video.” See below:

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Michael has been accused of cheating. His mistress spoke out in 2013. Kijafa or Michael have not spoken out about the video.

