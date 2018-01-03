Barack Obama Lists Travis Scott, SZA & JAY-Z Songs Among His Favorites From 2017

Via | HotNewHipHop

Barack Obama may no longer be commander-in-chief, but that didn’t stop the former president from sharing his annual lists for his favorites books and songs.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists,” Barack Obama wrote before sharing the pair of lists. “It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here’s my 2017 list.”

