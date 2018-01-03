Entertainment
Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd to Headline Coachella 2018

indyhiphop Staff
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It’s official, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup has been announced, and The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem are headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Organizers announced the lineup on Twitter Tuesday evening. See their Instagram post below:

