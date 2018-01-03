Netflix Orders ‘Bright’ Sequel & Will Smith’s Haters Are BIG Mad

Netflix fans either love or hate Will Smith‘s newest movie, Bright, but the streaming service has confirmed that whether you like it or not, there will in fact be a sequel.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Orc auditions for the @BrightNetflix sequel are now closed. Thank you. Have a nice day. pic.twitter.com/QnVqkgYRkE — Netflix US (@netflix) January 3, 2018

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Orc auditions for the @BrightNetflix sequel are now closed. Thank you. Have a nice day,” Netflix tweeted early this morning in a very no nonsense kind of way—and it wasn’t long before Twitter chimed in with mixed responses. It was also reported that Bright director and producer David Ayer will screenwrite, instead of Max Landis.

Hit the flip for some reactions.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: