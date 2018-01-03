Jeff Johnson On Why Women Will Want To Watch “Mancave” [VIDEO]

Jeff Johnson comes to BET on January 18th with his new show, “Mancave.” Jeff talks about the necessity of the show, which will provide an “in depth conversation” between men on TV. But not just about men’s stuff- women are going to want to hear it, too.

In the clip above, Jeff talks a little bit about what “Mancave” has in store for its viewers. Check it out in the video above!

