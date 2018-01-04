Quavo & Nicki Minaj Premiere New Video “She For Keeps”

Photo by

Vids
Home > Vids

Quavo & Nicki Minaj Premiere New Video “She For Keeps”

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

If you remember way back in August, Quavo & Nicki Minaj were spotted secretly shooting a music video for their collab “She For Keeps.” At the time, it was rumored that the song would be a single off Nicki’s forthcoming album, but it turned out that the song actually saw life on Quality Control’s compilation project that dropped last month called Control The Streets Vol. 1.

F O R K E E P S

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

Watch full video below:

V Magazine Dinner At La Perouse : Outside Arrivals - Day Eight- Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Nicki Minaj Stunts Wearing Nearly Nothing [Photos]

48 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj Stunts Wearing Nearly Nothing [Photos]

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Stunts Wearing Nearly Nothing [Photos]

Nicki Minaj Stunts Wearing Nearly Nothing [Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos