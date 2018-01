New day, new rumors of a newly engaged Offset cheating on his fiancee Cardi B. A video has emerged, implying that Offset was found in a compromising position on December 20, 2017 with a woman who is not his bride-to-be. Although neither party has confirmed the validity of the video, The Maury Show would like to help Cardi B get the answers she needs.

.@iamcardib if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury! — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) January 5, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On Hot 96.3: