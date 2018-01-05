The Internet Rallies Behind Cardi B After New Offset Cheating Rumors

The devil is busy today. After celebrating the release of her video collaboration with Bruno Mars, Cardi B is having to deal with rumors her fiance Offset recently cheated on her. Blurry video footage shows a man who possibly resembles the Migos rapper in a sexual act with a woman.

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to Twitter to see the leaked footage and react to Offset’s alleged infidelity. In case you missed it, Offset was exposed days before the new year when cellphone video of him with another woman was leaked from his hacked iCloud account.

Why does all this Offset cheating stuff come out every time something good happens for Cardi? It’s like people just be stashing dirt on folks to bring them down when things going great for them — Mo (@IStanAllQueens) January 5, 2018

Ain’t no nigga that look like Offset can be out here embarrassing me like this. — Man a di least. (@BadGyalStzy) January 5, 2018

Me running from insta to Twitter after getting word offset cheating again

#Offset #CardiB pic.twitter.com/0dBLUdb0y3 — Aiyako 🐺 (@Moon_Doggie__) January 5, 2018

Cardi B when it’s time to perform her verse about #Offset pic.twitter.com/lc0ESJXBLy — Brittany🌸✨ (@GetEmB_) January 5, 2018

Cardi Sweetie…. Offset ain’t the one girl. Give that man his ring back and say “Adios Amigos” 😫#CardiB #Offset pic.twitter.com/c6DPKvN4wu — Nathalee Allen (@Nattayyyy) January 5, 2018

Who turns offset on? pic.twitter.com/Xj2oFofQxC — 𝔉𝔢𝔯𝔯𝔞𝔤𝔞𝔪𝔬 𝔉𝔞𝔩𝔠𝔬𝔫 (@kingtav_) January 5, 2018

Do she turn #offset on or off cause something ain't adding up… pic.twitter.com/N4VeXvUtII — Naija Princess🌟 (@datkawaiigyal) January 5, 2018

#Offset…. sis sell that ring, get Takeoff's number and FLOURISH. 2018 is your girl pic.twitter.com/M53bDMQXmj — Afro Bitch (@Tamallez) January 5, 2018

I hope Cardi B leaves Offset before these shenanigans start fucking with her career. — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) January 5, 2018

why does offset keep recording himself cheating like everyday — Fatty Mamas (@OhEmmeG) January 5, 2018

cardi b when she sees offset again after finding out he was cheating pic.twitter.com/wDTcUSNzHg — justin (@JUSTlNW) January 5, 2018

What do you think Cardi should do?

