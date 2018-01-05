Starz Gives ‘Power’ Fans A Sneak Peak Of Season 5 This Weekend

If you haven’t yet checked out the popular Starz series Power, we’re not sure if you’re actually breathing.

The fifth season is still in production, and the Starz original series typically debuts in June. But the network is giving viewers an exciting preview of what’s to come with an early look at footage from the brand new season. On Sunday (January 7), you can binge all ten episodes of the fourth season starting at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Power is a New York City-based crime drama from creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp who executive produces alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett, and Gary Lennon. The visionary drama straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. The cast is led by Omari Hardwick as drug kingpin and nightclub impresario James “Ghost” St. Patrick; Joseph Sikora, as his brother in arms in the drug business, Tommy Egan; Naturi Naughton as Ghost’s fierce, loyal wife, Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren as his first love, assistant U.S. attorney, Angela Valdes.

The show has not only captivated audiences for four seasons, but it’s the most watched franchise in Starz history, averaging 7.4 million multiplatform viewers for all four seasons. And it ranked number two on Sunday nights in ratings on cable television last year, averaging 9.3 million multiplatform viewers per episode, only taking a knee to HBO’s Game Of Thrones.

The weekend replay with culminate with an exclusive first look at a scene from the season five premiere episode at 10 p.m., only on Starz.

