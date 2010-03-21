12 Tips for Starting a New Relationship

Irrespective of how successful your relationship ends up being, the start is supposed to be one of the best times and something you reminisce about for years… but I always find my friends worrying about doing something wrong rather then dreaming of the next date. Do you do the same? It’s such hard work knowing what to do, so I’ve decided it’s time there was a guide! Here’s my top twelve tips for starting new relationships!

1. Are you ready?

If you’ve just had a breakup, it can be easy to want someone else’s arms to cuddle up in. But remember, it’s just a rebound and won’t lead to a healthy relationship-, so make sure you are feeling good about yourself and ready for a new relationship before you start!

2. Numbers

Common friends are a great way to meet eligible men. Extend your friendship circle. It can be easy to think that you don’t know anyone, but if you utilize your friends and contacts you’ll find a whole new friendship circle. Whether you just make lots of friends or end up finding Mr. Right, it’s a surprisingly easy way to meet new people!

3. Blind Dates

How many people do you dismiss because of what they look like or what they are doing, without even talking to them? Blind dates are the perfect way to talk to people you would usually dismiss, or just to meet new people. Give everyone a chance, and see where it leads. He may just end up being the man of your dreams!

These can be expensive, but they are worthwhile! Each member is interviewed, and discusses what they like, dislike, what their hobbies are and are looking for in lots of detail. The agency then matches members with the members they feel they are most likely to get on with, and sends them on dates to see how they get on. You stay a member until you find a partner.

5. Ask them out…

So now you’ve found the person you are interested in, it’s time to do something together. Most people make the mistake of planning a meal for two, but this can be awkward if you find conversation doesn’t flow easily. Instead, choose a group activity, such as bowling and try to invite mutual friends or each bring someone for support. That’s much less awkward, and having fun together is a brilliant way to bond!

6. Read his body language

Once he’s in front of you, pay attention to his body language. If he’s interested, there should be lots of eye contact, and he should occasionally mirror your own body language. He should nod while listening to you, and breathe in tune with you. These are all easy signs to pick up on, and gauge his interest.