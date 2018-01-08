Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Our Fav Black Celebs in Solidarity At The Golden Globes [PHOTOS]

Hollywood Made A Big Statement Against Sexual Harassment at The 75th Golden Globes

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty

The 75th Annual Golden Globes will defiantly go down in history.  Not because of who won big for the night but because of the celebrities that came together in solidarity to protest Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in October, numerous women have come forward with sexual assault allegations. On Jan. 1, over 300 actresses and other women in the film industry launched the Time’s Up Initiative, which is “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere.”

And as quick as this initiative was launched stylist and celebrities scrambled to find the hottest black couture to slay the runway and make a statement against sexual harassment.

Check out some of our favorite looks from black celebrities at the 75th Annual Golden Globes.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

19 photos Launch gallery

Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Continue reading Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos